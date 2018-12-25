‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Sultry ‘Edens Zero’ Holiday Sketch

Hiro Mashima often shares sketches of fan-favorite characters from Fairy Tail and his newest work, Edens Zero, to Twitter, and even adds a little flair to each new sketch for the holidays.

The same is absolutely true this year as Mashima shared a particularly sultry holiday sketch of his new heroine Rebecca. You can check it out below.

Last year, Mashima shared a particularly spicy sketch of Fairy Tail‘s Lucy for the holidays as the sketch imagined fans sitting across from her and drinking some kind of liquor. The sketch for this year imagines Rebecca in practically the same fashion as she dons a revealing Santa suit and prepares to drink a nice liquor for the holidays.

Rebecca has been a quick favorite in Edens Zero (although early on fans noted how similar she seemed to Lucy), and Mashima’s holiday sketch allows fans to see her in a new way. With her early goal of putting her exploits online to gain fans, one can imagine how popular this outfit would be. Although she will most likely never wear this look in the official series, Mashima gifted fans with a bit of fan service to celebrate the year’s end.

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter. Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle.

The story of Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.