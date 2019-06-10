Fairy Tail Reveals Erza’s Surprising Mom

Fairy Tail‘s final season has seen some dramatic reveals as the anime heads to its finale, and fans have been learning more about the surprising history of the series. Not only was it revealed that Natsu and the other Dragon Slayers are really from the distant past, and that Lucy’s mother had a hand in this, but other series favorites have been getting stunning reveals too. The latest shocking reveal came for Erza, who long thought she didn’t have any parents.

It’s been teased here and there with the “Scarlet” in her title, but in the latest episode of the series it’s revealed that Irene Belserion the Scarlet Despair is actually Erza’s mother.

Irene is touted as one of the strongest wizards of the Spriggan 12, and she made a big impression on fans with her impressive magical power, severity, and strong outfit. Her title having “Scarlet” in the name teased she had a connection to Erza Scarlet, and fans starting paying more attention to Irene when she was affected by Larcade’s sex spell. It turns out that she did have a sexual encounter in the past, and it resulted in Erza.

She starts by saying that Erza knows it to be true but won’t admit it to herself, and drops the bomb that she’s her mother. When Erza says she grew up in Rosemary Village and had no parents, and only considers Master Makarov to be her parent. Irene coldly responds that she doesn’t really care that she has a daughter because she thought her daughter died long ago.

But fate brought these two together in the major war between Ishgar and the Alvarez Empire, and neither one is willing to back down from the upcoming fight despite the major revelation. But Irene doesn’t want Erza to die before learning about her birth, so as the episode comes to an end Irene begins to reveals her origins as the “Mother of Dragons” and soon fans will learn how Erza ends up at Rosemary Village.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.