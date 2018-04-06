‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Premiere Announced

Are you ready for more Fairy Tail? It has been a couple of years since the fantasy series has released any new episodes, but that will change this year. After all, fans just learned the anime is making its long-teased comeback, and it will go down way sooner than expected.

So, it’s time to mark your calendars! Fairy Tail‘s final season will go live in Fall 2018.

Taking to Twitter, Fairy Tail‘s creator shared the big news with fans after teasing them about the announcement. “The final season of FAIRY TAIL TV animation series will go on air from fall 2018,” Hiro Mashima wrote, and fans were quick to celebrate the news once it was confirmed.

The final season of FAIRY TAIL TV animation series will go on air from fall 2018! — 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) April 5, 2018

For those of you keeping score, this is the first Fairy Tail anime to debut in quite some time. Last year, the franchise got a brand-new movie which Mashima said would lead into its final season. The last full season of Fairy Tail wrapped back in March 2016. The series got its start in anime under A-1 Pictures between 2009 and 2013 before its second season was released. Now, a third season is on its way, and the release promises to adapt the rest of Mashima’s completed manga.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

