Fairy Tail Reveals Natsu’s Parents

Fairy Tail’s final season has been bringing the series to an epic climax as Fairy Tail and the other guilds of Ishgar are coming together in order to fight off against Zeref and the Alvarez Empire. It’s been an especially eye-opening season for Natsu as the more he fights Zeref, the more he begins to learn about his mysterious past. It was already enough of a shock for him to find out that he’s actually a clone of Zeref’s actual brother created centuries ago, but now he’s dealing with the dark power of the Book of E.N.D.

As his body comes to terms with the mass of dark magic within him, his mind is beginning to piece together important aspects of his past. And that surprisingly includes a look at Natsu’s real mother and father, before being raised by Igneel.

As Natsu is currently in a coma after his rampage against Gray, his mind is trying to piece everything together. Episode 311 of the series sees his consciousness talking to him directly as both Zeref and Sting, and this filled in some important gaps. Natsu sees a memory of his life long ago, and he and his brother Zeref lived peacefully in a small village with their parents. Soon, a dragon attacks and kills Natsu and his parents.

Zeref then researches methods to bring his brother back to life, and creates the Natsu we know today. Refusing to learn to talk or read, Zeref leaves Natsu in Igneel’s care and its revealed that Natsu and the other Dragon Slayers have all met in the past before their souls were brought into the future to fight Acnologia.

Unfortunately, this is as much as Natsu (and fans) learn about his past in the episode and this opens up many more questions such as his parents’ names. But maybe fans will learn more about Natsu’s past as he does. Though his coma seems harsh, it’s probably necessary in order to break down everything he’s learned over the last few episodes.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.