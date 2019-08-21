Kodansha Comics Announces Huge Fairy Tail Sale

Fairy Tail is a tried and true member of the anime community. As its final season shows out on the small screen, readers have been able to visit Fairy Tail in print thanks to a sequel and some clever spin-off titles. Now, it is about to become real easy to get all this manga for themselves, and it is all thanks to Kodansha Comics.

This week, Kodansha Comics is hosting a sale on all things Fairy Tail. The franchise has slashed prices on all of Fairy Tail‘s digital series up to 50% off.

Fans have until August 26 to buy in on this deal, and there is a lot to sort through. Kodansha Comics has confirmed all original volumes of Fairy Tail will be discounted as well as the following series:

Fairy Tail S

Fairy Tail: Blue Mistral

Fairy Tail: Ice Trail

Fairy Tail: Lightening Gods

Fairy Tail: Rhodonite

Fairy Tail: Twin Dragons of Saber Tooth

Fairy Tail: Zero

Fairy Girls

Of course, the sequel to Fairy Tail has also gotten a price slash. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has its first volume on digital, and it’s retailing for about $8 USD. The discount for the sequel comes under the 50% mark, but it is a deal fans will not want to overlook.

If you want to check out these deals, Kodansha Comics is using a variety of online retailers to pass on the discounts. Places like comiXology are a great place to see what’s all on sale, and you have until the end of this week to get everything checked out.

So, are you going to be picking up any of these deals? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.