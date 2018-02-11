‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Cute Sketch Of Zervis

These days, it feels like Fairy Tail is as active as ever. The manga may have ended last year, but Hiro Mashima likes to bring out its heroes on social media. So, fans of Mavis will want to check out the artist’s Twitter ASAP.

After all, Mashima did post a sketch of the Fairy Tail leader with her lover Zeref.

As you can see below, the creator of Fairy Tail hit fans with a new couple-centric sketch. Mashima shared a little drawing he did of Zervis, the canon pairing of Mavis and Zeref. The two mages look pretty cute in this candid sketch, and it has fans missing the duo.

To the left, Mavis can be seen smiling up at Zeref with her long blond hair pulled back. Zeref can be found blushing as she talks to his crush, and his lean body is draped in a loose spa robe.

Fans of the Zervis are happy the duo haven’t been forgotten by Mashima. Their love story in the manga was a tragic one, but Fairy Tail did give the couple a hopeful ending. The story ended with Mavis and Zeref sharing a kiss as they both passed away, but Mashima did not end their story there. After the battle with Acnologia ended, fans learned the pair had been reincarnated.

When Lucy held a launch party for her book, Zeref’s reincarnation named Arleos attended to get her autograph. It was there the boy met Mio, Mavis’ reincarnation, and the two slipped away from the party to chat after they bumped into one another.

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

Are you glad to see Mashima bring this couple out again?