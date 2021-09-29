Fairy Tail Cosplay Gives Natsu a Rugged Makeover

Fairy Tail is one of the biggest anime in shonen, and its legacy lives on today despite its low profile. With a sequel anime on the way, the buzz surrounding the magical series is on the rise, and that means the Fairy Tail fandom is thriving. A ton of fan-works are being made in honor of the comeback, and one of the pieces is letting Natsu serve some fierce looks online.

The cosplay in question comes from haga_reko over on Instagram. The fan has done tons of anime-inspired looks to date, but their take on Natsu is something special. They gave Natsu a rugged makeover that would make Lucy do a double-take, and you can’t blame her after seeing the Fairy Tail piece for yourself.

As you can find below, the cosplay sees Natsu come to life with an insane wig which brings his perfect pink locks to life. The wig itself is enough to balk at, but it keeps getting better. Some makeup helps bring out Natsu’s angular features here, and his face is framed with a white dragon-scale scarf.

The rest of the Fairy Tail cosplay focuses on Natsu’s outfit, and the rustic look is a ten out of ten. From its angular crop top to its padded skirt and arm braces, this entire outfit screams Natsu. The layered look suits the fiery mage with ease, and the color palette is on par with his usual outfit.

If you want to see more looks from haga_reko, you can find their work on Instagram here. As for Fairy Tail itself, the manga is available to read through Kodansha stateside. The anime is also available via Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu, and Tubi TV.

What do you think of this impressive makeover? Which other Fairy Tail heroes should this cosplayer tackle? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.