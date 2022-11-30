Fairy Tail Cosplay Burns Bright With Natsu

Fairy Tail might have burned out its anime and manga runs a few years ago, but one fiery cosplay is really keeping those flames burning bright with an awesome take on its central hero, Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima might currently be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he's never really left Fairy Tail behind. Following the end of the manga a few years ago, Mashima actually began an official sequel series picking up right after the end of the main series. Now this sequel is getting ready for its own anime adaptation in the future too.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sees Natsu and the others taking on the toughest mission in their guild, and thankfully fans will be able to see even more of it soon when the cast and crew from the legendary action series make their way back to anime. It means we'll get to see lots more of Natsu in action after so many years away, and thankfully artist @blackmilow on TikTok is reminding fans just how cool of a fire breathing hero Natsu really was with some perfect cosplay! Check it out:

How to Get Ready for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Fairy Tail's been continuing with an official sequel series that has been taking Natsu and the other key members of the guild on one of the toughest challenges they have ever accepted! As the manga continues releasing new chapters, it will be the only way to keep up with the series before the anime returns to take it on. If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics.

They hype the events of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What are you hoping to see from Natsu and the others when Fairy Tail's anime finally comes back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!