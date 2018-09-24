Did ‘Fairy Tail’ Just Introduce Its Water God Dragon?

Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest is only a few chapters in, but its on-going arc has got fans hooked. Now, the sequel seems to be teasing a big character’s arrival, and it is about time they showed.

After all, fans have been waiting to meet the series’ Water Dragon, and it looks like Mercuphobia is here to impress.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Fairy Tail put out its latest chapter, and the sequel began with a tense reveal. Readers tuned in as a figure floated high above Natsu’s team, and they were addressed by locals at the Water Dragon God.

WOW THAT WATER GOD DRAGON IS PRETTY NICE PERSON pic.twitter.com/gTD35YPV9N — Chaotic Degenerate | FT on October 7💟 (@WorthlessBaka) September 19, 2018

As you can see above, the figure doesn’t look like a dragon; For now, fans have only seen the character’s human form, and Mercuphobia appears to take the shape of a young man. The human has long dark hair separated by two horns, and their sharp features are enough to make any girl swoon. The Water God Dragon also has a tattoo over their face, giving Mercuphobia a rather regal appearance.

According to the Water God Dragon, he isn’t the monster Elefseria claims him to be, but he once was. Eons ago, Mercuphobia says he killed human for sports during the Dragon King Festival, but that all changed once he saved a young girl named Caramille from a shipwreck. Now, Mercuphobia has become a champion of the people, but he knows his days are numbered.

The dragon explains that he is losing control of his powers, and that puts the world at risk. For now, his magic simply drowns a city every day, and Mercuphobia can protect its residence by turning them into fish. However, it is only a matter of time until he submerges the world, and no amount of magic can protect humanity from the flood. Though he may be a good person now, Mercuphobia says he’s been waiting for people capable of killing him to take him down, and it seems like Team Natsu may be the unlucky group tasked with taking down the Water God Dragon as such.

So, what are your thoughts on this long-awaited dragon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.