Fairy Tail Creator Highlights Yukino in Special Art

✖

The series creator behind Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima, has decided to highlight Yukino Agria with some special new art for the fan favorite heroine! The Fairy Tail original manga series might have actually ended a few years ago, but Hiro Mashima has been keeping the franchise alive long after that end. Not only is there an official sequel series (which will soon be launching its own anime adaptation in the near future), but Mashima himself has been showing the series some love with some fun new sketches of fan favorite characters in his spare time. Given he's also busy with two weekly serializations, these sketches are always received well by fans.

These special sketches Mashima shares with Twitter highlight some of the creator's favorite characters with special looks outside of the context of the main series. The creator has been on a roll showing love to both Edens Zero and Fairy Tail more than ever in the last couple of weeks, and the latest bit of special art shared with fans on Twitter showcases just how memorable Yukino was as a member of the Sabertooth guild. You can check out Mashima's special new sketch for Yukino below:

Yukino is one of the few fan favorites from the original series to make their return with the official sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. This new sequel series will be launching an official anime adaptation of its own someday, but the potential release date, staff, or production studio has yet to be announced as of this writing. So if you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics, and they describe the sequel series as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you think? What are some of your favorite Yukino moments? Where does Yukino rank among your favorite heroes in the Fairy Tail series? Where does she rank among your favorite characters overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!