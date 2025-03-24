Family Guy Finally Gives Caillou the Finale He Deserves

Family Guy is now working its way through Season 23 of the long running animated series, and the newest episode surprisingly brought another animated classic to an end by giving Caillou a surprising series finale. This current season of Family Guy has been one of the most unique to see develop yet as each of the episodes has offered something new that either brings back an old character, or offers a unique spin on something you wouldn’t expect. But the latest episode blends those two ideas by revisiting another Caillou parody after years of references and jokes to the PBS Kids broadcast series.

Family Guy‘s newest episode brings back Caillou in full after first bringing a parody of it to screen back in Season 19, as Stewie is so excited over the fact he’s getting an Easy-Bake Oven that he reveals that he hasn’t been so excited since he got to see the series finale of Caillou. As it plays out on screen, it soon reveals itself to be a full parody of The Sopranos‘ notorious final scene with a special guest appearance from Arthur to boot. Check it out as spotted by Sekou Toure on X:

Family Guy and Caillou Have a Hilarious History

Although the gag seen in Family Guy Season 23 Episode 8 “Dog is My Co-Pilot” is a fairly straight forward take on The Sopranos, it is a rather fun pull from the series’ history. Not only has Family Guy taken multiple shots at how The Sopranos ended over the years, this is far from the only time that they have brought Caillou into it. The first major appearance was from the Season 19 episode, “Stewie’s First Word” that had Lois wondering where Stewie could have gotten his bad language from and decides to watch all of Caillou to figure it out.

The parody back then really takes shots at Caillou’s father, and blames him for the lack of discipline for Caillou himself. Stewie has also referenced Caillou’s baldness as something he had aspired to here and there, but this is definitely the fullest callout of the children’s animated series in the years since. Even with Arthur in the mix, thankfully the series doesn’t go too far when it comes to bringing Caillou to its own end. As the series itself ended back in 2011 after five seasons.

What’s Next for Family Guy?

If you wanted to catch the newest season as it airs, Family Guy Season 23 is now airing on Sunday evenings with Fox as part of the Animation Domination block. It’s currently sitting in The Simpsons‘ time slot for the midseason schedule, but that’s going to change starting on Sunday, March 30th as The Simpsons will be returning for its own new episodes with Season 36. It’s yet to be revealed how this will shake up the line up’s schedule, but it’s unlikely that Family Guy will disappear from the block once more.

Family Guy had basically missed the entirety of 2024 outside of some exclusive episodes streaming with Hulu for the Halloween and Christmas holidays. Due to the schedule shake ups at Fox, this newest season did not premiere until earlier this year and still has a lengthy run before it comes to an end. This has also resulted in some big shake ups for the rest of Fox’s animated series, so fans should keep an eye on Sunday nights to see how the Animation Domination block changes in the near future as more new episodes premiere.