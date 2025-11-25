Fans Of Prime’s New Fantasy Masterpiece Already Have Another New Release in the Same Franchise

The fantastical world of Exandria is skyrocketing in popularity, thanks to the recent debut of Prime Video’s new animated series, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein. Fans already know and love the rich storytelling, complex characters, and high-stakes adventures from the Critical Role campaign of the same name, but now, fans will get to delve even deeper into the lore surrounding their favorite characters.

In an exciting announcement that is sure to thrill Critters and newcomers alike, a new digital comic series has officially launched on WEBTOON, serving as a direct companion and prequel to the animated campaign. The new digital comic, titled Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins, is a special partnership with Dark Horse Comics and presents the beloved stories in a brand-new, exclusive vertical scroll format. The comic promises to fill in the gaps and give new backstories, offering a look at the early adventures that shaped these unlikely heroes.

The New WEBTOON Format Gives Fans More Backstory

The timing of this release couldn’t be better. With the Critical Role: The Mighty Nein animated series generating buzz and drawing in a massive new audience on Prime Video, the Mighty Nein Origins WEBTOON is the perfect gateway to explore the history of fan favorite characters. Based on the smash hit tabletop RPG series, the comics focus on the early adventures of the iconic cast from Critical Role’s second campaign.

The brilliance of the Origins series lies in the blend of the creativity of roleplaying with immersive storytelling. While the animated series takes viewers into the heart of the main storyline, the comic takes a step back to explore the moments that made the main characters who they are today. This is a massive win for fans who are craving more character-focused content. The prequel series allows for a deeper dive into motivations, struggles, and relationships, adding layers of context to what audiences will see on Prime Video.

The exclusivity of the vertical scroll format on WEBTOON is particularly interesting. Designed for reading on phones or other mobile devices, this approach introduces the fantasy world of Exandria to a digital-first audience, making the dense lore and complexities easily accessible. The platform’s partnership with Dark Horse Comics, a publisher already well-versed in the Critical Role universe, guarantees a level of quality and authenticity that fans have come to expect.

For those who are hooked on the animated series, the comic is a perfect tie-in companion piece. It doesn’t just rehash the main plot; it expands the universe, offering a look at how this band of unlikely heroes first came together and what drove them to embark on their high-stakes adventures. The journey with the Mighty Nein is just beginning, and fans now have two incredible mediums through which to experience it.

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins is available on WEBTOON now.

