Final Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel Film Shares New Promo

Fate/stay night has morphed from a humble visual novel with some erotic fan service elements to a major multi-million dollar franchise full of video games, anime projects, and spin-offs with their own video game adaptations and anime projects. After producing two anime series based on the other two routes in the original visual novel, Fate and Unlimited Blade Works, the final route has been making its way to theaters with a film trilogy exploring much of the darker and more intense content stemming from it. With the final film coming to Japan next year, we’re starting to see more and more from it.

Celebrating the fact that pre-sale tickets for the film’s release are going on sale soon in Japan, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song has shared a brief new promo revealing a few bits of new footage than see in the first trailer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently slated for a release in Japan in Spring 2020, Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel The Movie III. spring song will be directed by animation director for Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works and Fate/Zero, Tomonori Sudou. Sudou has directed the entire Heaven’s Feel trilogy for studio ufotable. Yuki Kajiura is composing the music for the films, and Takahiro Miura is storyboarding the trilogy.

This final film in the trilogy will not only close out the Heaven’s Feel route of the original game, but it will close out the final piece of the entries from TYPE-MOON’s original light novel. With the Fate/stay night franchise now celebrating its 15th Anniversary, the final film of the final route would be a great way to round things out for this massive series. It’s not like it would be the end either as the franchise is without a doubt going to live on through spin-offs and even sequels should it choose to. Fate/Grand Order just recently debuted a new anime series and is planning for two feature films in the future, so the Fate future certainly is a bright one.