Fire Force Funko Pops Are Coming In Hot

Atsushi Okubo's original Fire Force manga series wrapped up the second season of its anime adaptation last year with a cliffhanger, but we're still waiting on details about season three. Unfortunately, we it looks like we'll need to be very patient with the anime, but the good news is that the wait is over for the Funko Pops that fans have been hoping for.

The first wave of Fire Force Funko Pops includes Special Fire Force Company 8 members Arthur Boyle with a sword, Shinra Kusakabe with flames under his feet, Iris, and Maki Oze. Pre-orders for all of these Pop figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Look for the glow-in-the-dark exclusives pictured above to arrive here at BoxLunch and here at Hot Topic in the near future.

If you're unfamiliar, Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes. The series follows an elite team of people with pyrokinetic powers as they deal with with fiery supernatural phenomenon like people who spontaneously combust and turn into living infernos called “Infernals".

