Fire Force Live-Action Stage Play Shares Fiery New Poster

Fire Force's second season has finally debuted its much anticipated second season as part of the Summer 2020 anime season, and now it's debuted a fiery new poster for the upcoming stage play coming to Japan. Currently scheduled to run in Japan from July 31st to August 9th in Japan, the new play has been making adjustments due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Like many of the other stage shows scheduled in Japan this year, the upcoming Fire Force presentation has been adjusting to how many seats are available, schedule, and is even reselling tickets previously sold.

The upcoming Fire Force stage play is currently on track to release as currently scheduled with these new guidelines from the COVID-19 pandemic in place, and to celebrate its impending debut the stage play has unveiled a fiery new visual that teases it will be tackling many of the characters and events fans found in the first season of the anime. You can check it out as revealed through the play's official Twitter below:

Hikaru Makishiba will be bringing Shinra Kusakabe to life for the play, and the rest of the stage play's cast includes Ren Ozawa as Arthur Boyle, Yuki Kimisawa as Akitaro Obi, Ryoma Baba as Takehisa Hinawa, Sena as Maki Oze, Karin Isobe as Iris, Koji Kominami as Rekka Hoshimiya, Kentaro Menjo as Flam Karim, Yuya Asato as Foien Li, Yu Saotome as Tamaki Kotatsu, Takashi Hagino as Leonard Burns, Tsubasa Kizu as Sho Kusakabe, Hotaru Nomoto as Princess Hibana, and Shuhei Izumi as Joker.

What do you think of Fire Force's translation to live-action? Would you be willing to check out a live-action Fire Force project if it came our way? Are you enjoying the second season of the anime so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

