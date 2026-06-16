Kagurabachi Might Have Already Revealed How Long New Anime Will Be

Kagurabachi will be making its highly anticipated anime debut next year, but the newest teaser for the series might have already revealed how long the debut season is going to be sticking around for. Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi has been the most successfully received Shonen Jump debuts of the last few years, so it was no surprise to find out that it’s going to be getting its own anime adaptation. With the manga now in the midst of its second major phase, the anime has quite a long runway when it comes to available material.

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Kagurabachi has dropped a special new teaser highlighting its main character design for Chihiro Rokuhira, and gave the first full look at how the star is going to be making the jump to screen. But with the curious pose that Chihiro takes in the first official art reveal, it actually mirrors a pose that he takes much later in the manga than fans might have expected the anime to take on. In fact, it’s so late in the manga that Kagurabachi’s anime might have confirmed it’s going to reach the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc already.

Kagurabachi Anime Teases Sword Bearer Assassination Arc

©Takeru Hokazono/SHUEISHA,Project Kagurabachi

This pose might just be a cool look for Chihiro, but it’s the same pose he takes in the final panel for Chapter 48 of the original Kagurabachi manga. This chapter is near the start of the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc that begins around Volume 6 of the series (and caps off the first year of serialization). Without giving too much away about the series itself, this is the third major arc of Takeru Hokazono’s original manga, and about one third of the way into the current run of the series (which stands at 124 chapters as of the time of this writing). This seems to cover a lot more ground than expected.

If the anime does touch on the Sword Bearer Assassination Arc with its debut season, then it puts the season in range of at least 24 episodes to properly cover everything that happens to that point. It would also leave the anime on a tough cliffhanger to work through for fans as they wait on a second season of the series. It’s the longest arc of the manga to date with nearly 70 chapters in total, so there would still be plenty of material to adapt with a second season launching in a 2028 or 2029 window.

How Long Will Kagurabachi’s Anime Be?

Courtesy of Shueisha / Viz Media

A potential 24 episode first season of Kagurabachi will likely be great news for fans who are excited for the new series, but it also does raise the kinds of questions that naturally occur when an adaptation moves through a manga so quickly. There’s a hope that Takeru Hokazono will have enough time to keep developing the manga at a pace that will stay far away from the anime in order to keep the anime going at a steady pace without many delays.

We’ll just have to see how it all works out as Kagurabachi makes its debut next April as part of the Spring 2027 anime schedule. The franchise will be taking the first 20 minutes of its first episode on a special world tour across major events such as Anime Expo 2026 through the rest of the year, so a few lucky fans will be able to see how it’s all developing so far as the world waits on more updates to come.

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