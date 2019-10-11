Fire Force Reveals New Ending Theme Details

After being delayed for two weeks due to special programming for the IAAF World Athletics Championship temporarily taking over its timeslot in Japan, Episode 12 of Fire Force has finally debuted. This means that the anime is now officially one step closer to the full debut of the second cour of the season with Episode 15. The second cour of the series will be bringing along with it a new opening and ending theme for the series, and fans recently got more details about what to expect from the new ending on Fire Force’s official website.

The official website for the series confirmed that the new ending theme for the series is titled, “Nonai” (or “Inside the Brain”) and will be performed by Lenny code fiction. There’s also a special collaboration promo for the ending theme that features it alongside some footage from the upcoming second cour.

This new ending theme will play alongside the previously confirmed opening theme titled, “MAYDAY feat. Ryo from CRYSTAL LAKE,” as performed by coldrain. As mentioned above, the second cour of the series will kick off with Episode 15 and it’s currently slated to premiere on November 1st. This will also mark the official start of the next arc of the anime, which will see Shinra and Company 8 begin their battles with the Evangelists.

You can currently catch up with the first 12 episodes of the series on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. You can also find it running Saturday evenings as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Fire Force was first created by Atsushi Okubo for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2015, and has since been collected into several volumes.

Kodansha USA has licensed the series for an English language release, and they describe Fire Force as such, “Terror has paralyzed the clockwork metropolis of Tokyo! Possessed by demons, people have begun to burst into flame, leading to the establishment of a special firefighting team: the Fire Force, ready to roll on a moment’s notice to fight spontaneous combustion anywhere it might break out. The team is about to get a very unique addition: Shinra, a boy who possesses the unique power to run at the speed of a rocket, leaving behind the famous “devil’s footprints” (and destroying his shoes in the process). Can the Fire Force discover the source of this strange phenomenon and put a stop to it? Or will the city burn to ashes first?”