Fire Force Season 3 Could Be on the Way

A third season of Fire Force just might be in the works according to a fiery new report! The second season of the anime for Atsushi Okubo's original manga series ended its run back in 2020, but there was no word on a potential continuation. Fans had been holding out on a third season being possible considering how much of the manga was still left to adapt and the ominous "See You Later" following the cliffhanger ending of Season 2's finale. It's been quite a while since then, but the anime just might be readying a comeback for a third season.

Fire Force is now at a much different place as a franchise than when the second season ended, and that means it could be a perfect time for new episodes. According to a new report from @SugoiLITE on Twitter, a third season of Fire Force is now in the works. But unfortunately there are no details about the apparent production. That means if a third season does get announced, there are still many questions to be answered such as potential staff, cast, and release date for the potential new episodes. So until one is confirmed or de-confirmed, approach this new cautiously!

(Photo: Kodansha)

Since the second season of the anime came to an end, Fire Force's original manga run has officially come to an end. The final chapters came with some major surprises about the final moments of the series and its potential connections to Okubo's previous work, Soul Eater, but fans of the anime have been waiting to see the series continue with new episodes. The second season teased some major new things for Shinra moving forward, and with the manga ended, the anime now has a clearer roadmap to the finale than ever before.

If you wanted to jump into Fire Force's anime run just in case a third season does indeed happen, you can now find both season streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the series as such, "Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion all throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he'll use his devil's footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze."

What do you think? Are you hoping to see Fire Force return for a third season? What would you want to see in the new episodes if the anime comes back? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!