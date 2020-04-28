JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Sees Jotaro Get Makeover from One Piece's Creator

✖

One Piece is easily one of the hottest anime properties in the world today, being the highest selling manga series until it came face to face with Demon Slayer, and one fan has managed to dig up an old sketch from the Straw Hat Pirates' creator, Eiichiro Oda, as he drew his own interpretation of Jotaro Kujo, the start of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders! Oda himself is one of the most well known mangakas around, and he has a clear love of the medium of anime, having given his interpretation on a number of different characters and series!

One Piece and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has never had an official crossover between their two series, but they recently did have a round about shared tale in the recently released Jump Force video game. In this Shonen fighting game, characters from One Piece such as Luffy, Zoro, and Blackbeard appeared as playable characters in the crossover game, along with characters from Stardust Crusaders such as Jotaro Kujo and Dio Brando! With these characters teaming up, along with other anime figures from series such as Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Death Note to name a few others, it's clear that characters under the "Shonen" banner will get new opportunities to meet one another down the road!

Reddit User Well Played Sir shared this amazing take on Jotaro Kujo, the protagonist of the third story arc of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, that was drawn by none other than Eiichiro Oda himself, imagining what this Stand User might have looked like had he been a swashbuckler himself in the world of the Grand Line:

Currently, One Piece is showing the Straw Hat Pirates taking on one of the biggest threats that they've ever experienced in the Wano Country Arc. With the team re-uniting for the first time following the two year time skip, Luffy and his companions are attempting to free a besieged nation that is run by not only the sinister shogun known as Orochi, but the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. With their backs up against the wall, this would certainly be a time where Monkey and his crew mates could use a Stand User!

What do you think of Oda's take on the protagonist of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Straw Hat Pirates!

