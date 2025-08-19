Fixed Animator Pulls Back From The Internet Following Death Threats

Play video

Fixed finally made its Netflix debut earlier this month, fulfilling a dream of Genndy Tartakovsky’s that he held for decades. The crude animated movie had originally been “shelved” by Warner Bros, but was eventually saved by the streaming service to give Bull and his night on the town one more shot. In a wild new development, an animator who helped bring the film to life has experienced controversy that is causing them to pull back from social media. Receiving death threats for his work on the movie, the animator released a statement regarding the decision.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Taking to his Instagram Account, animator Uli Meyer shared both a statement and a wild image of Bull from the film. Stating that he had been the target of a harassment campaign, Meyer confirmed that he would not be sharing the rest of the Fixed animation he had worked on, “I’m taking a break from posting my remaining Fixed animation. Thank you for the many, many appreciative comments. Unfortunately, I had to block some strangely angry people. I appreciate that it is not to everyone’s taste, but please relax, nothing life-threatening here.” You can check out an image of the social media post below.

uli meyer

The Fixed Controversy

Fixed as an animated film is quite crude and certainly earned its R-rating, though it is far from the only animated property to do so. Genndy Tartakovsky and other creators of the film have noted that the animation was influenced by past properties such as Ren & Stimpy, the crude Nickelodeon series that somehow aired on the kids’ network in the 90s. Of course, Tartakovsky’s latest is far grosser than this “predecessor,” and Genndy has been hoping to explore more adult animation moving forward, so we hope this current campaign doesn’t dissuade the animators from further exploring this universe.

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with Tartakovsky about Fixed and how he felt about the movie finally hitting the screen: “It really feels incredible. We’ve had multiple screenings and critically we’re doing pretty good. I didn’t realize how shocking it is to some people so it’s not for everyone. There’s a big part of people who are warming up to it and are looking to experience something different. Every time I do something that feels more ‘new’, it’s a fantastic experience. To finally release after a seventeen-year journey is just incredible, and it’s surreal as well.”

Genndy also discussed how adult animation has become the premier place for animation in general, “The kids’ business of animation is pretty much gone at this point,” Tartakovsky stated, “but adult animation has been steadily rising for the last twenty years. It’s incredible to see, and all the original shows feel like they’re adult, and I want to open that up to features. Why can’t viewers watch animated movies for adults in the same way? An R-rated raunchy thing is fine, but maybe we can do an action, epic thing in the future. Primal proved I had that muscle, and I want to be sincere, because if I’m not, it’s going to fail. If there’s an emotion I want to convey or something I’m experiencing, that’s where I’m at.”

Fixed is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.