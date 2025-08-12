Netflix’s Fixed Stars Talk Film’s Original Cancellation: “I Would Burn Hollywood to The Ground”

Fixed is preparing to bring its crude, disgusting tale of canines to Netflix, but the movie’s release wasn’t always assured. In 2024, Warner Bros had “shelved” the project, meaning that we might never have seen the R-rated animated film to come from the mind of legendary animation Genndy Tartakovsky. Luckily, Netflix stepped in to ensure that animation fans would watch the film that focused on one canine’s final night before being neutered. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to talk with stars Adam Devine, River Gallo, and Beck Bennett about their roles and the previous cancellation of the film.

When asked about what they would have done had the movie not seen the light of day, Devine hilariously noted what he’d do to the city of Hollywood: “I would burn Hollywood to the ground. I would have retired, I would have moved back to Omaha, Nebraska and become a real estate agent. That was my back-up plan, but I do think I would have been a great real estate agent.” Adding to this comical declaration, Beck Bennett stated that his entertainment career would have ended, “I would have stopped acting and voice acting on camera and behind camera.” Finally, River Gallo stated that they would have taken to the street and “protested,” with all these responses being hilariously tongue-in-cheek.

Fixed Roles Revealed

Each of the actors we interviewed will be playing rude and crude dogs that will headline Netflix’s raunchy comedy. Adam Devine plays the main canine, Bull, who has one night left before he is neutered and wants to make good use of the time he has left. Beck Bennett takes on the role of the closest thing to the movie’s antagonist, Sterling, a show dog who is extremely full of himself. Finally, River Gallo plays the part of Frankie, a Doberman who helps run a night spot for dogs that Bull and his friends eventually find themselves entering.

We also had the chance to chat with the trio about the inspiration for their characters and whether they were able to use their own pets as springboards for their Fixed roles. Gallo started by stating, “Not really, my dog is a little bichon, white, fluffy prince and I think he is nowhere near a Doberman madame of a dog brothel. I was just channeling my own sexy, darkness in this.”

Bennett added that he did a little bit of research for his role as a show dog, “My dog is a terrier, shih tzu mix, fifteen pounds, and an incredible dog, so nothing like my character. Actually, when I looked up borzois, they are crazy looking dogs. Really unsettling, and they have this long-alien face, not really something you want to snuggle up with.”

Finally, the star himself, Adam Devine, noted that he took a rather unorthodox approach to his role, “I think Bull is a Weimaraner, is that right, Netflix? I never had a Weimaraner but my neighbor’s dog has some big old floppy n*ts, and so I was really trying to channel that.”

Fixed is available to stream exclusively on Netflix beginning on August 13th.