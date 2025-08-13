Fixed’s Genndy Tartakovsky Talks The State of Adult Animation, Movie’s Original Cancellation (Exclusive)

Play video

Fixed has a rocky road in finally reaching the screen, but Genndy Tartakovsky’s rude and crude R-rated animated film is finally streaming on Netflix. Originally shelved by Netflix, the story of Bull and his night of debauchery before he gets “fixed” is one that Tartakovsky has wanted to see made for quite some time. Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the opportunity to talk with the legendary animator not just about Fixed’s journey, but we also had the chance to ask him for his take on the current state of adult animation.

Tartakovsky couldn’t be happier with the fact that Fixed has finally arrived, sharing his enthusiasm for the Netflix release, “It really feels incredible. We’ve had multiple screenings and critically we’re doing pretty good. I didn’t realize how shocking it is to some people so it’s not for everyone. There’s a big part of people who are warming up to it and are looking to experience something different. Every time I do something that feels more ‘new’, it’s a fantastic experience. To finally release after a seventeen-year journey is just incredible, and it’s surreal as well.” For those who might need a refresher, Fixed was originally “shelved” by Warner Bros last year, but was saved by the streaming service, which quickly sought to see Tartakovsky’s R-rated movie hit the light of day.

The Current State of Adult Animation

With series like Rick And Morty and King of the Hill tearing up the charts, now seems like a renaissance for the adult animation world. In our discussion, Genndy was more than happy to discuss the evolution of this medium that was once so rare in the entertainment world. “The kids’ business of animation is pretty much gone at this point,” Tartakovsky stated, “but adult animation has been steadily rising for the last twenty years. It’s incredible to see, and all the original shows feel like they’re adult, and I want to open that up to features. Why can’t viewers watch animated movies for adults in the same way? An R-rated raunchy thing is fine, but maybe we can do an action, epic thing in the future. Primal proved I had that muscle, and I want to be sincere, because if I’m not, it’s going to fail. If there’s an emotion I want to convey or something I’m experiencing, that’s where I’m at.”

As for Fixed itself, we made sure to ask about a specific scene that saw Bull drinking Kool-Aid out of a toilet. The scene in question sees the main canine’s owners giving him the sugary treat the day before his vet appointment, and Genndy hilariously noted that this “ritual” was something he completely made up, “I’ve been a dog person for the last twenty years so I loved animals. The Kool-Aid thing, we needed an iconic thing, and having the run of the house was fine but we needed something else. I just made that up, and I wanted something everybody did, but we couldn’t think of anything. Sure, they’ll drink out of the toilet but we wanted to make it more special, so we threw in Kool-Aid.”

