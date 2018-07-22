‘FLCL Alternative’ Releases English Dub Trailer

Fans got their first look at FLCL Alternative thanks to Toonami’s April Fool’s Day event which premiered the first episode of the Japanese language version. But they’ve been curious about the English dub as well.

Thankfully Adult Swim has released a new trailer for FLCL Alternative highlighting the English dub before it hits Toonami in September. Adult Swim’s gearing up to release the third season, FLCL Alternative, on September 8 at 11:30PM EST.

FLCL Alternative is described as such:

“FLCL: Alternative, which hands the series over to a totally different team of young creators who will redefine the meaning of “sequel.” The series centers on the misadventures of 17-year-old Kana, a high school junior who spends her days hanging out with her besties, Mossan, Hijiri, and Pets. They live unremarkable lives, until the day a Mecha falls out of the sky, along with a strange woman named “Haruko.” Her plans for Kana and her friends involve the force known as “ATOMSK.” Kana will have to risk everything to decide whether or not to help… like she really has a choice!”

The English dub cast for the third season includes the returning Kari Wahlgren as Haruko, Megan Taylor Harvey as Kana, Marieve Herington as Pets, Erica Lindbeck as Hijiri, Marianne Miller as Mossan, Patrick Seitz as Sudo, Max Mittelman as Sasaki, Ben Pronsky as Aida, Erick Abbate as Bunta, Steve Blum as Yoga, Erica Schroeder, and Ray Chase as Kanda.

This is following the successful release of the second season, FLCL Progressive, which has just wrapped up its six episode season and is described as such:

“FLCL Progressive tells the story of 14-year-old Hidomi, her classmate Ide, and two otherworldly beings, “Jinyu” and “Haruha Raharu,” who are determined to unlock their hidden potential. Mixed up in this is an all-powerful force known as “ATOMSK,” a gorgeous vintage car… and a certain Vespa Scooter.”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.