‘FLCL’ Revival Shares Character Designs, Teases New Update

New information on the upcoming revival of the cult hit anime FLCL is incoming.

On social media, Toonami shared new character design artwork by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto for the new season of FLCL. Toonami also teased that new information about the show’s return will be revealed in the coming week.

“It’s almost FLCL info time!” Toonami revealed. “Watch this space NEXT WEEK for more news, and in the meantime, pore over this sweet art created by the original FLCL season 1 character designer, the legendary Yoshiyuki Sadamoto.”

An FLCL preview panel will take place at C2E2 in April. Toonami revealed that the second season of the series will be titled FLCL Progressive and the third season will be titled FLCL Alternative.

Toonami released the following synopsis:

“In the new season of FLCL, many years have passed since Naota and Haruhara Haruko shared their adventure together. Meanwhile, the war between the two entities known as Medical Mechanica and Fraternity rages across the galaxy. Enter Hidomi, a young teenaged girl who believes there is nothing amazing to expect from her average life, until one day when a new teacher named Haruko arrives at her school. Soon enough, Medical Mechanica is attacking her town and Hidomi discovers a secret within her that could save everyone, a secret that only Haruko can unlock. But why did Haruko return to Earth? What happened to her Rickenbacker 4001 she left with Naota? And where did the human-type robot ‘Canti’ go? All of these questions and more will be answered in the new season of the series, which is set to premiere in late 2017/early 2018 on Adult Swim.”

FLCL, pronounced in English as “Fooly Cooly,” was written by Yoji Enokido, directed by Kazuya Tsurumaki, and produced by Gainax, Production IG, and King Records and released in Japan from 2000-2001. It came to the United States as part of the Adult Swim block in 2003 it was frequently re-aired from 2003-2014. The coming-of-age story focused on the 12-year-old boy Naota Nandaba who become bored with his life in a working-class town. He gets more excitement than he bargained for when the alien Haruko Haruhara bursts into his life on her moped, trailing chaos in her wake.

FLCL Progressive will premiere in the summer.

