Toonami Hypes Black Clover Return in New Promo

Black Clover has an end date looming overhead now, but that doesn't mean fans cannot enjoy the anime despite its impending finale. It has been announced the show will wrap next month, so fans are understandably fragile when it comes to Asta and Yuno. The two boys have a lot to get done before Black Clover closes in March, and one of those tasks includes a return to Toonami.

So of course, the late-night block felt it was time to honor Black Clover. Adult Swim posted a promo hyping the show's return to the lineup, and fans are given a good look at the Black Bulls during their recent training arc.

The promo, which can be found above, checks in on all of our favorite Black Bulls. The gang has been training fiercely as of late to prepare for war, and the battle is on the horizon. The Spade Kingdom is eager to spill some blood, and the only thing protecting the Clover Kingdom is its top-tier mages. Asta falls in that group, but he will have to become even stronger if he wants to beat back the Spade Kingdom's dark forces.

If you want to catch up on this new content, Black Clover is slated to hit up Toonami shortly. The series will return to the air on Saturday, February 13. The comeback episode will air at 2:00 am that Sunday to be specific, but it will certainly be worth the watch. So if you are missing Asta something fierce, be sure to stay up or record this episode next week!

What do you make of this new Toonami promo? Are you hyped for the return of Black Clover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.