Toonami Debuts First Episode of New Anime Event, Cosmo Samurai

Toonami has debuted the first episode of their new anime event, Cosmo Samurai! Total Immersion Events have become a staple of the Adult Swim programming block over the years, and each one tends to remake the aesthetics of the block in some major way while moving the overall story of the Toonami universe forward. Fans have come to highly anticipate each one of these events for how they dramatically shake up things, but now we'll be able to enjoy one of these events in a completely new way as Toonami's kicked off a new non-canonical special event.

Dubbed Cosmo Samurai, this new four week event will be like the previous Total Immersion Events in that it will feature TOM and SARA in a brand new narrative, but unlike the others, this won't be dramatically changing things for the block. What will be changed this time around is the format as this new event will be an entirely anime one complete with a Japanese language track and English subtitles! You can check out the premiere episode in the video above!

Debuting each Saturday night at Midnight (which means it airs right after the block kicks off with Dragon Ball Super), each episode will seemingly run at around three minutes each. This first episode sees an alternate universe version of TOM and SARA following an attack from an outside force, but as TOM loses hope he's soon saved by a group of heroes taking cues from various anime and manga projects.

Although Toonami has been the biggest anime programming block for several years, it has rarely had the opportunity to expand its own world with anime like this. Toonami and Adult Swim have a number of original anime projects in the works coming our way in the near future, and have helped produce some fun anime makeovers for Rick and Morty, so now it's only fair that the block itself has gotten a full anime of its own.

But what do you think of Toonami's big anime makeover for Cosmo Samurai so far? Will you be checking out future episodes of this newest Total Immersion Event? What do you hope to see before this newest experiment comes to an end? Would you watch a full anime like this? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!