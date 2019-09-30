Food Wars Producer Teases Season 4’s Highlights

Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma was brought to its end in the manga earlier this year, so the premiere of the anime’s fourth season is one of the major highlights of Fall 2019 for fans. The third season of the anime came to an end right when the Regiments de Cuisine was about to kick into high gear, so fans have been anxiously waiting to see how Soma, Erina, and the other rebels were going to cook in these battles against Central’s new Elite Ten. These matches will be filled with highlights according to the anime’s producer Noriko Dohi.

Speaking with ComicBook.com during Crunchyroll Expo 2019, Dohi broke down some of the highlights of the upcoming matches emphasizing how fans should keep an eye on how Erina has grown since the third season. And there’s one dish in particular we’ll want to see animated.

As Dohi explained, “It is very difficult to pick one as all staffs devote themselves to all battles and each of them are so heated, but I would say Erina’s battle as she mentally grew up in the third plate.” Erina’s battle is one of the major moments of the Regiments de Cuisine in the original manga series, so seeing that it will be just as impactful in the anime sounds promising indeed.

But one highlight is certainly unexpected as Dohi wants us to keep an eye out for one of the dishes from the new Elite Ten, “[P]lease look forward to Somei Saito’s ‘Ten Pieces of Tuna Ruby Orbs Sushi’ in the anime, which [original series writer] Tsukuda-sensei said wanted to eat!” Saito is the Elite Ten’s fifth seat, and made a big impression on fans for his samurai-esque look. Following the bushido code, this sushi chef then develops his own “Sushido” style of cooking. He’ll be taking on Soma in the fourth season, and by the sounds of it, it’s going to be stylish indeed.

Food Wars: The Fourth Plate will be debuting in Japan on October 11th. Fans will be available to stream the series on Crunchyroll outside of the United States alongside its premiere in Japan. Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma was originally created by Yuto Tsukuda with illustrations by Shun Saeki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012. The story follows Soma Yukihira, a young chef who one days wants to get good enough at cooking to take over his family diner from his father. But when he graduates from middle school, his father shuts down his diner and tells Soma to enroll into Totsuki Academy, an elite cooking school where only one percent of students who enroll actually graduate.