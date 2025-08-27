Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Confirms Multiple Movies

Movies are becoming more and more of a big deal for the anime industry, as franchises continue to release totally new films while also often releasing compilation films in theaters. Next month, for example, Demon Slayer is set to return to make a splash in North America with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, with its previous outings being of the compilation variety. Now, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End is getting into the movie business with a major announcement regarding the franchise’s future. With fans awaiting season two, multiple movies are set to arrive in Japan and will hit theaters sooner than you might expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To help celebrate Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season two release slated for next year, the anime franchise is planning to release five new movies in Japan to build up anticipation. Titled “Frieren: Beyond Jounrey’s End: A Look Back at Season 1 – Memories of a Journey,” the movies will be compilations of all twenty-eight episodes that made up the first season. Here’s a breakdown of the movie release dates and the titles for the entries that will help fans return to this magical world.

“Chapter 1: Departure” – September 27th (Episodes one through 6)

“Chapter 2: Aura on The Guillotine” – October 11th (Episodes 7 through 11)

“Chapter 3: Bonds” – October 25th (Episodes 12 through 17)

“Chapter 4: First Class Wizard Exam Part 1” – November 15th (Episodes 18 through 22)

“Chapter 5: First Class Wizard Exam Part 2” – November 29th (Episodes 23 through 28)

The locations for the screening in Japan are as follows, with no reported screenings confirmed for North America as of yet:

Hokkaido – TOHO Cinemas Susukino

Miyagi – TOHO Cinemas Sendai

Tokyo – TOHO Cinemas Ikebukuro, TOHO Cinemas Shinjuku

Kanagawa – T-Joy Yokohama

Aichi – Midland Square Cinema

Osaka – TOHO Cinemas Namba

Hiroshima – Hiroshima Wald 11 Fukuoka

Frieren Season 2 Groundswell

Arriving early next year, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End season two will see Studio Madhouse return to animating duties for the beloved franchise. The production house might have been best known for the likes of Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, and One-Punch Man to name a few, but it quickly was praised for its work on the immortal elf’s story. On top of the next season, Frieren is also releasing a new novel titled Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End -Prelude- that will unleash five short stories from this universe. Here’s how Yen Press describes the upcoming novel,

“After the legendary elf mage Frieren is forced to confront the cruel passage of time, she sets out on a journey to fulfill the last wishes of her friends and get to know the world a little better. Under the supervision of Kanehito Yamada, writer of the original manga, comes five original short stories! Join Frieren, Fern, Stark, Lawine, Kanne, and Aura in brand new adventures!”

Want to see what the future has in store for Frieren? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on this Journey’s End and hit us up in the comments to talk about all things Frieren.

Via Oricon