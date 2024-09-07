Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Goes Viral Over Stunning Mexico City Mural

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End introduces a heartfelt story that follows an immortal elf who is trying to learn more about humanity. In its first season, the anime protagonist lost a human ally as her former adventurers aged following the defeat of a demon lord. As fans wait for a potential second-season announcement, the anime franchise is popping up in some unexpected place in the real world. Thanks to a new mural that has found its way to Mexico, Frieren and her friends have once again gained the spotlight in the real world.

Frieren's studio, Madhouse, has built quite the name for itself in the anime world. Even before tackling the introspective anime story, Madhouse worked on properties including Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, One-Punch Man's first season, Vampire Hunter D, Ninja Scroll, and Overlord. Earlier this year, the production house announced that they were working on a brand new anime adaptation in a field that has never been explored before. Wandance will be an anime series focusing on break dancing, arriving in 2025 and letting Madhouse focus on an entirely new aesthetic.

Frieren Arrives In Mexico

One art mural in Mexico City has gone viral thanks to capturing the titular character and her allies. It also hilariously captures one of Frieren's funniest moments, as the immortal elf has found herself struggling with the mimics that populate her supernatural world.

🔥 Arte urbano de "Sousou no Frieren" en la Ciudad de México.#SousouNoFrieren pic.twitter.com/zvXT5AM2gF — Kudasai (@somoskudasai) September 4, 2024

If you haven't had the chance to experience Frieren's quest to understand humanity, the first season of Beyond Journey's End is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series from Studio Madhouse, "Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure..."

