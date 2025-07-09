Frieren Season 2: Everything You Need to Know About the Release Date & What Comes Next

Based on the award-winning manga by Kanehito Yamada (story) and Tsukasa Abe (art), Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End debuted its anime adaptation in September 2023 and aired two cours with 28 episodes, airing the finale in March 2024. Following the massive success of the anime, Madhouse announced a sequel season almost immediately. The enchanting story and the studio’s gorgeous adaptation earned the series a wide global fan base. This adventure fantasy topped the ranking charts throughout the time it was airing, getting recognition from both fans and critics alike. The story begins after the end of an epic journey resulting in the defeat of the Demon King at the hands of the Hero’s party. The show centers around Frieren, an elven mage who has been living for over a thousand years, and was one of the party members.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She joined Hero Himmel’s party and traveled in a group of four for ten long years. While a decade means a lot to humans, it’s just a fleeting moment in Frieren’s long life. However, she realized too late that her journey with the Hero’s party had changed her completely. The story continues as she begins a new journey to make up for her past regrets and finds new companions along the way. Frieren’s new journey will continue in the second season, as many emotional and thrilling moments await us.

Madhouse

While there’s no specific release date announced just yet, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 will debut in January as part of the Winter 2026 anime lineup. The exact release date will likely be revealed a few weeks before its premiere. The release window was again confirmed at Anime Expo 2025, which also revealed a new trailer confirming the staff and the streaming home. Crunchyroll, the largest global hub for anime, will stream the second season. The voice actors will also return in the second season.

Additionally, Tomoyo Kitagawa, who directed Episodes 2, 8, and 25 of Season 1, will now take over as the director of Season 2. Keiichiro Saito, the first season’s director, is now credited for director support, while Daiki Harashira, who directed Episode 3, is the Assistant Director of the upcoming season. Evan Call is also confirmed to be returning as composer for Season 2’s soundtrack.

What to Expect From Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2

Madhouse

The first season adapts the manga until Chapter 60, wrapping up the First-Class Mage Exam (Final Stage) Arc. Fern becomes an official first-class rank mage, which means Frieren’s party has crossed the major hurdle required to enter the mysterious land of Aureole, where the souls of the dead reside. Although Frieren wasn’t able to acquire the rank herself, the criterion was only that one person in the party should be First-Class. As a reward, Fern chooses a spell for cleaning laundry, much to Serie’s amusement. The trio Äußerst, saying a brief goodbye to the other exam participants. The parting wasn’t emotional, as Frieren recalls Himmel’s belief that long farewells should be avoided to preserve the joy of reuniting in the future.

The second season will begin with the Continued Northern Travels Arc, continuing the journey as Frieren and her party meet new people along the way and even face more difficult challenges. The upcoming season will also adapt the Divine Revolte Arc, where Frieren and the others receive a request to slay a demon that destroyed a village in the Rufen Region of the Northern Plateau. Since both arcs are relatively short, we can also expect Season 2 to cover The Golden Land Arc, where Frieren and her party head north after hearing rumors of a golden land.

Frieren’s Season 2 Trailer Confirms a Return Highlighting the Series’ Most Definitive Strength

Play video

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End beautifully weaves present-day events with echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side-by-side, and that’s truly what makes the story so captivating. Instead of unfolding the story in a straight line, we see reflective glimpses into Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party that not only add emotional depth to the story but also affect her present decision.

This narrative allows the viewers to feel the passage of time in a quiet yet nostalgic journey. According to the brief trailer revealed at the Anime Expo 2025, the series will continue this rhythm as we will not only follow Frieren in her journey but learn more about the adventures she has been through in the past.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 1 is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, you can read the manga for free on the official website of Viz, and you can also buy physical and digital copies online. Season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll in January 2026.