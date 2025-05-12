Spring 2025’s Best Action Anime Teases Next Arc With New Trailer

Play video

The Spring 2025 anime season is now halfway through its run, and its best action series is teasing what’s next as From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has dropped a new trailer for its next big arc. The anime adaptation for Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima’s From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now and They Won’t Leave Me Alone original light novel series has been one of the hidden gems of the Spring season, and each episode has been a surprise for how well its managed to show off its action so far.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman might have seemed like a much slower story than fans would have expected from a fantasy series like this for its first few episodes, but the pace has been quickly building up as Beryl Gardinant finds himself in the middle of a mysterious new conspiracy. It’s been putting him up against stronger and stronger foes, and it seems like it’s going to take a whole new shape with the second half of the debut season. Check out the new trailer for the anime in the video above.

What’s New For From Old Country Bumpkin?

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman is now six episodes into its debut season run, and the new trailer teases what’s coming in the next arc for its second half. With Beryl running into members of the Church of Sphene as part of this new conspiracy, it seems he’ll be facing off against stronger members with new additions to the cast such as Ai Kayano as Rose Marblehart, a lieutenant from the Church of Sphene. Alongside her is the addition of Hidenobu Kiuchi as Gatoga Lazorne, the Knight Commander for the Church of Sphene.

But as for the rest of the series, it’s going to feature the same staff and cast from the first half of the season. From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman stars the likes of Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant, Nao Toyama as Alluca Citrus, Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra, Yuki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel, Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller, Chiwa Saito as Lucy Diamond, Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout, Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare, and Ryota Osaka as Spur. As it takes off with fans on Prime Video, this new arc is going to bring even more fans into the fold.

Where to Watch Spring 2025’s Best Action Anime

If you wanted to catch up with From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman as it airs in Japan, you can find each of the new episodes streaming exclusively with Prime Video with both a Japanese and English dubbed audio version available. Akio Kazumi directs the series for Passione and Hayabusa Film with Kunihiko Okada overseeing the scripts, Satsuki Hayasaka designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi composing the music. The ending theme for the series is titled “Alright!!!” as performed by FLOW, and the opening theme is titled “Heroes” as performed by Takanori Nishikawa.

The anime has stood out from the pack this season not only because of its older central protagonist, but the sneakily good way it’s been able to bring its action to life. The anime uses CG animated models to bring the action to life, and it’s such a cool thing to see in motion when it’s blended into how well everything looks. You really should check it out if you have been missing out on it this season.