Prime Video Locks Down One of the Coolest New Spring 2025 Anime

With the Winter 2025 anime schedule coming to an end soon, it’s time to look ahead to the Spring 2025 season and Prime Video has locked down the exclusive license to one of the coolest new releases of the season. The Spring 2025 anime schedule will be officially kicking in later this April, and that means there’s a whole new wave of interesting anime shows that will be hitting our screens. Prime Video has been making headway in terms of licensing some very interesting exclusive releases through the year thus far, and now that’s set to continue with a new one coming this Spring.

Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima’s From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Discples Are All Grown Up Now and They Won’t Leave Me Alone light novel series is in the same vein of fantasy anime where older gentlemen are able to gain new heights of strength much later in life as seen with shows like I Parry Everything, and now it’s about to make its anime debut this Spring. Ahead of its premiere in Japan this April, it has now been announced that Prime Video will be streaming the series outside of Japan beginning on April 6th. Check out the poster below.

What Is From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman?

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman will be making its debut on April 6th in Japan, and streaming its episodes with Prime Video on a weekly basis when it drops. Akio Kazumi will be directing the series for Passione and Hayabusa Film with Kunihiko Okada overseeing the scripts, Satsuki Hayasaka designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi composing the music. The ending theme for the series is titled “Alright!!!” as performed by FLOW (who anime fans might recognize behind some of anime’s best theme songs ever).

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman stars Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant, Nao Toyama as Alluca Citrus, Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra, Yuki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel, Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller, Chiwa Saito as Lucy Diamond, Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout, Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare, and Ryota Osaka as Spur. The original light novel series has been running since 2020, and has quickly been gaining traction from fans. It’s likely only going to get more eyes as soon as the anime premieres.

What Is From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman About?

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman‘s original light novels have been licensed for an English release by J-Novel Club, and they begin to tease the series as such, “Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed ‘humble old man,’ is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he’s been appointed as special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order!”

The synopsis for the series continues to tease as such, “With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who’s attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he’s concerned, they clearly don’t need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment’s peace away from his adoring students?!”