One of Spring’s Best Anime Is Coming Back for Season 2

The Spring 2025 anime schedule is coming to an end as the new wave of Summer anime prepares to hit this July, and now one of the best anime of the Spring has announced it’s coming back for another season. The Spring 2025 anime schedule had a lot of cool anime to look forward to when it kicked off a few months ago, but there were also some big anime adaptations that fans had been keeping an eye out for. But one seemed to really sneak up on fans with its quality from each week as From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has really been taking off.

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has been taking over Prime Video steadily following its premiere earlier this Spring, and fans have been rewarded with the announcement that the series will be continuing with even more episodes. Following the airing of the anime’s final episode of the season, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has released a special teaser trailer full of new images announcing that a second season is on the way next year. Check it out below.

What to Know for From Old Country Bumpkin Season 2

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere sometime in 2026, but has yet to confirm a release date as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to catch up with everything that’s gone down so far, you can now find the first season now streaming on Prime Video with both English and Japanese subtitles. Akio Kazumi directs the series for Passione and Hayabusa Film with Kunihiko Okada overseeing the scripts, Satsuki Hayasaka designing the characters, and Yasuharu Takanashi composing the music.

The ending theme for the series is titled “Alright!!!” as performed by FLOW, and the opening theme is titled “Heroes” as performed by Takanori Nishikawa. From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman stars the likes of Hiroaki Hirata as Beryl Gardinant, Nao Toyama as Alluca Citrus, Hitomi Ueda as Surena Lysandra, Yuki Hirose as Curuni Crueciel, Hinaki Yano as Ficelle Harbeller, Chiwa Saito as Lucy Diamond, Kaito Ishikawa as Henblitz Drout, Arisa Nakada as Myui Flare, Ryota Osaka as Spur, Ai Kayano as Rose Marblehart, and Hidenobu Kiuchi as Gatoga Lazorne.

Why You Should Watch From Old Country Bumpkin

The anime adaptation for Shigeru Sagazaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima’s From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now and They Won’t Leave Me Alone original light novel series didn’t make its debut this Spring as one of the biggest new releases, but it’s really worked into fans’ hearts through the episodes as they aired. It started out small and quiet with a main character who was humbly trying to avoid his true future as a master swordsman, but then got even further into all of the action as it all continued to throw him into wilder situations each week.

The first season hit a climax where he needed to then save the princess from a group of assassins, and it’s clear that it’s only brought more attention to him as the episodes continue. But as From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman prepares to return for a second season of the anime next year, it’s likely that anime fans will be drawn to the show even more so in the future. If fans continue to watch the series on Prime Video as well, then it makes a lot of sense that there’s already a second wave of episodes in the works also.