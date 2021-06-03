Fruits Basket Launches Official Animal Crossing Island

✖

Fruits Basket is winding down with its final season, and the shojo series is hoping to bring fans closer to its story than ever before. Toru Honda might not be able to meet fans for real, but thanks to the advent of technology, you can enjoy the next best thing. After all, Fruits Basket has launched its own island on Animal Crossing, and that gives you the ability to meet Toru on her own turf.

The update was shared over on Twitter through the official Fruits Basket Twitter. The island was launch to celebrate the reboot's final season. You can visit the island on Animal Crossing: New Horizons so long as you have an Internet connection.

The area's Dream Address is DA-8458-4531-4562, and the island's design code is MA-0019-7722-5775. According to reports, the island's designs were all made by Namoko Machinami and include custom prints of Toru, Kyo, Yuki, Hatori, and more. You can also visit various spots on the island that calls to the anime such as Shigure's home, Tor's school, and more.

This is not the first time an Animal Crossing island has been made to hype fans. Heaven's Design Team created an island of its own for fans to visit back in February. Now, Fruits Basket is the latest to follow the trend. It seems this island will be available indefinitely, but fans should check it out sooner than later just in case.

Want to know more about Fruits Basket? You can find the story's official synopsis below:

"After a family tragedy turns her life upside down, plucky high schooler Tohru Honda takes matters into her own hands and moves out...into a tent! Unfortunately for her, she pitches her new home on private land belonging to the mysterious Sohma clan, and it isn't long before the owners discover her secret. But, as Tohru quickly finds out when the family offers to take her in, the Sohmas have a secret of their own--when touched by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Chinese Zodiac!"

