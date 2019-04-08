‘Fruits Basket’ Manga To Release 3 New Chapters

Fruits Basket might have closed its manga awhile back, but that did not mean the series would be closed forever. With a new anime having just debuted, the shojo title is making a comeback to print, and it will be doing so through the summer.

According to a recent report by Hana to Yume (via ANN), the manga magazine will be releasing three new chapters of Fruits Basket this year. The magazine, which is published by Hakusensha, will release the chapters in monthly installments under creator Natsuki Takaya.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first chapter is set to appear in Hana to Yume on April 20 before the second shows up June 5. The final Fruits Basket chapter will be released on July 5.

As for what the manga will be about, the new chapters are slated to tell the backstory behind The Mabudachi Trio. This group is comprised of Hatori, Shigure, and Ayame from the original manga. So, fans will be able to learn plenty about the group’s youth and their struggles with the zodiac curse.

For fans, this release could not have been timed better. Fruits Basket made a big comeback this past week as its anime was totally rebooted under TMS Entertainment. With its original leads back in the recording booth, this new anime plans to adapt the whole of Takaya’s manga, and fans have already reacted very positively to its premiere.

So, are you excited about this franchise’s big comeback? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!