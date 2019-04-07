‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Premiere Wows Fans

Fruits Basket is back and looking better than ever. Years after its first anime outing, the anime has debuted a reboot that is reimagining the Sohma clan, and the verdict from fans is in.

If you are a shojo lover, then this new take on Fruits Basket is a must-see for you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on social media, fans were quick to share their reaction to Fruits Basket when it premiered. The show went live in Japan this past week, giving fans the opportunity to check in on Tohru, Kyo, and Yuki. Thanks to sites like Crunchyroll, Fruits Basket can be streamed now, and the reboot has got fans feeling good.

As you can see in the slides below, reactions to the reboot are positive so far. Fans are excited to see how the series will progress from here. Fruits Basket announced plans for a reboot last year after TMS Entertainment informed fans it would revive the series. With the anime’s main cast returning to voice its leads, Fruits Basket plans to finish adapting Natsuki Takaya’s manga run entirely. So, if you are ready to meet the zodiac animals of the Sohma clan, then you better get ready. Three are down, and there are ten more to go.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

Yoshihide Ibata is directing the reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. Takaya will be supervising the series, and one of its big goals is to adapt the manga rather than deviate into its own original story like the original anime series from 18 years ago.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

So. Much. Love

I LOVED IT THEN AND NOW EVEN MORE!!!♡♡♡♡♡♡ Thank You @FUNimation You’re The Bestest!!! #FruitsBasket Can’t Wait For the Next Episode💞❤💯❤✔💕 pic.twitter.com/hFQn2VBOxt — CANTIK (@Cantik95) April 6, 2019

A Lifetime of Love

Fall 2008, classmates came to over to study. One saw anime on my shelf. Dec ‘08 we hung out to watch @fruitsbasket_en Ended up marathoning the whole show. Our 1st date was Jan ‘09. Now married with two kids. Excited to watch the new show. @FUNimation Loved it. — Brian Grummert (@briangrumzilla) April 7, 2019

The Angriest Kitty

Too Good Too Soon

THIS MOMENT RIGHT HERE OMG WHO AM I ????? #fruitsbasket pic.twitter.com/zWbW7H97nf — Siℓver Pcy (@LazyeoI) April 5, 2019

The Most Pure

Be That Person

not to be that person but i’d die for tohru honda pic.twitter.com/WwhUK736xe — Steph🌸Tohru (@fruits_basket20) April 5, 2019

We’re Emotional, Okay?!

Actual footage of me crying over the new Fruits Basket anime. pic.twitter.com/3to0zm7D7a — Alli 💙 Shadowbringers hype! (@Noxhighwind) April 5, 2019

Brace Yourselves