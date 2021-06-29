Fruits Basket Announces Spinoff Following Finale

✖

Fruits Basket remains one of the best shojo series out there, and its legacy is thriving in a big way. Years after its finale, the story was revived for an anime reboot which left audiences cheering. Now, the show has wrapped after a lengthy run, but it seems there is more to come thanks to a spinoff.

The announcement was made today when Fruits Basket posted a trailer to honor its finale. It was there fans were treated to a special announcement. Fruits Basket is getting a side series, and it will tell the story of Tohru's mom and dad.

The project, which will be titled The Story of Kyoko and Katsuya, is expected to go live in 2022. The spinoff has not announced its format, so it could be anything from a movie to a show or even an OVA. All we do know is that the project will go live next year, and it will focus on how Tohru's parents came together.

For those who know all about Fruits Basket, you will know Tohru's parents have a lovely if not depressing history. Kyoko and Katsuya were close friends who helped each other deal with personal demons. After a fiery encounter with her parents, Kyoko ends up disowned, and Katsuya takes the chance to propose. Their marriage was joyful while it lasted, and Tohru was born before things fell apart. As a small child, Katsuya died away from home before Kyoko followed years later. And of course, the story from there is told in Fruits Basket itself.

What do you make of this big announcement? Are you all caught up on Fruits Basket...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.