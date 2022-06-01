Fruits Basket Movie Releasing in U.S. Theaters This Summer With Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll will be hitting theaters in a big way this Summer with the major Fruits Basket prequel film, Fruits Basket -prelude- now planned for a full theatrical release in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom! When the official rebooted anime take on Natsuki Takaya’s original manga series wrapped up its multi season long run last year, it was announced that the project would be continuing with a new film that both served as a prequel and showed off some new materials from after the series’ ending. Hitting theaters in Japan last year, now international fans will get their chance to see it too.

Thankfully that chance has arrived as Crunchyroll will be releasing Fruits Basket -prelude- in select theaters across the United States and Canada on June 25, 28 and 29. There will be both subbed and dubbed versions offered with tickets going on sale beginning on June 3rd in North America with a dubbed release hitting the United Kingdom (only dubbed) on July 20th with tickets going on sale June 24th. To get an idea of what to expect from the new movie, you can check out the trailer below:

Yoshihide Ibata returns from the reboot anime series to direct Fruits Basket -prelude- for TMS Entertainment and 8PAN with Taku Kishimoto providing the screenplay, Masaru Shindo as character designer, Masaru Yokoyama as music composer, and is running for 88 minutes overall.The main cast for both versions have been set as well with Kyoko Honda voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro in the Japanese version and Lydia Mackay in the English dub, Katsuya Honda voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya in the Japanese version and J. Michael Tatum in the English dub, Tohru Honda voiced by Manaka Iwami in the Japanese version and Laura Bailey in the English dub, and Kyo Soma voiced by Yuma Uchida in the Japanese version and Jerry Jewell in the English dub.

Crunchyroll officially describes Fruits Basket -prelude- as such, “Before there was Tohru and Kyo – there was Katsuya and Kyoko. Discover the turbulent beginning of Tohru’s mom’s dark past, and the man who breathed new hope into her. Watch the evolution of their love story and the birth of the Honda family, as this chapter completes the full adaptation of the heartwarming Fruits Basket story.”

What do you think? Will you be checking out Fruits Basket -prelude- when it hits theaters later this Summer? What are you hoping to see after the rebooted anime series? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!