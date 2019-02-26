‘Fruits Basket’ Reboot Confirms More English Cast Additions

Fruits Basket will soon be coming back with a major anime reboot more adapting closer to Natsuki Takaya’s original manga, but while the Japanese release of the series will feature an all new cast, the English language release of the series will be a mix of both old and new.

The official Twitter account for the series confirmed more additions to the English language cast which include new cast members Colleen Clinkenbeard, Elizabeth Maxwell, and Jad Saxton.

Today’s announcement is one that many of you have been waiting for! We’re excited to reveal that ✨the mysterious Akito of the Soma family will be played Colleen Clinkenbeard!✨ She’s a Fruits Basket fan too and we can’t WAIT to hear her performance.💖@ccarrollbeard #furuba pic.twitter.com/0E5hq3l0FJ — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) February 25, 2019

One more exciting announcement today! Tohru’s “family” isn’t complete with her dear best friends. Please welcome to the English cast ✨Elizabeth Maxwell as Arisa “Uo-chan” Uotani and Jād Saxton as Saxton “Hana-chan” Hanajima!✨#furuba @jadbsaxton @AboutElizabethM pic.twitter.com/HDjXuOZIkw — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) February 26, 2019

Colleen Clinkenbeard will be voicing Akito Soma in the reboot series, and this is a big shift considering the character was voiced by men in the previous release of the series. Elizabeth Maxwell will be joining the cast as Arisa Uotani, and Jad Saxton has been confirmed as Saki Hanajima. They join fellow newcomers Tia Ballard as Kagura, and Mikaela Krantz as Momiji.

The reboot will feature many returning cast members from the English language dub of the 2001 series which include Laura Bailey as Tohru Honda, Eric Vale as Yuki Soma, Jerry Jewell as Kyo Soma, John Burgmeier as Shigure Soma, Justin Cook as Hatsuharu, Kent Williams as Hatori Soma, and Christopher R. Sabat as Ayame Soma.

Funimation will be screening the first two episodes of the Fruits Basket reboot in theaters in March, and is currently scheduled for a full release sometime in April. The series will feature an all-new staff, Japanese voice cast, and visuals. Yoshihide Ibata is directing the series reboot for TMS Entertainment, Taku Kishimoto as series writer, and Masaru Shindo as character designer. With executive supervision from series creator Natsuki Takaya (who has given her approval for the new series), the new series will adapt the original manga more closely than the first 26 episode anime adaptation produced by Studio Deen 18 years ago.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

