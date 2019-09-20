Fruits Basket Season 2 Officially Announced

There were quite a few major anime making their return for 2019, but one of the biggest announcements of the year was that Natsuki Takaya’s immensely popular Fruits Basket manga series would be getting a brand new anime adaptation. Unlike the one produced by Studio Deen in 2001, this new adaptation promises to be more faithful to the original manga series and is even being overseen by Takaya herself. The first season has been one of the bigger hits of the year, but reached the end of its initial 25 episode order with the latest premiere.

Luckily for fans, the series quickly confirmed that the new Fruits Basket anime series would be making its return for a second season in 2020. Although there’s currently no confirmed release date for this second season just yet, it’s surely good news considering that this new season will take the anime far beyond where the first anime effort ended.

FRUITS BASKET CONTINUES! Season 2 has been confirmed for 2020 and will continue to tell the full manga story. Thank you for watching! The Japanese site https://t.co/ma4to3Xep4 has special illustrations by manga creator Natsuki Takaya-sensei, drawn for each episode of season 1! pic.twitter.com/UNJfRL5jh6 — Fruits Basket (@fruitsbasket_en) September 20, 2019

As the official English Twitter account for the series notes, series creator Natsuki Takaya shared special illustrations for each episode of the anime’s first season. Takaya has played a crucial role in this new anime series, and her closer involvement was one of the many reasons a new anime series got the greenlight in the first place. But with these special illustrations, it’s clear that the anime reboot has been a huge hit among fans.

Although it was no secret that the series would be getting a second season considering the anime boasted a “1st Season” subtitle, seeing it confirmed is something else altogether. The wait for its 2020 release might seem long now, but the second season just might pop up in the Spring 2020 wave like the first season so it just might not be that long of a wait!

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way. Fruits Basket even returned with three new manga chapters from original creator Natsuki Takaya as well.