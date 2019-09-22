Fruits Basket Season 2 Reveals New Cast Additions

Fruits Basket’s huge revival was one of the most surprising releases of 2019, and the series has been a major highlight of the Spring and Summer months as it has been a reboot that more closely adapts the events of Natsuki Takaya’s original manga. One of the most exciting prospects of this will be fulfilled with the recently confirmed second season — which is coming our way next year — as there will be a few characters that have never made their proper anime debut with the original anime adaptation 18 years ago.

As teased by the final episode of the first season, two huge fan favorites will be joining the Fruits Basket shenanigans as Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi have been officially confirmed to be making a full appearance in Season 2. The official Twitter account for the series revealed the voices behind these additions as well.

Takuya Eguchi will be performing for Kakeru Manabe in the original Japanese release, and Aaron Dismuke has been announced as the voice for the character in Funimation’s English dub release. As for Machi Kuragi, Ai Kakuma will be the voice of her in Japanese and Caitlin Glass (who also serves as the ADR director for the series) will be providing her voice in the dub release.

While not revealed in full, fans got to see these two characters very briefly in the season finale. Passing by Tohru and Yuki on a stairway, fans of the original manga know just how much of a wrench these two throw into things. But it’s left up to mystery for now as we have to anxiously await the start of Season 2 sometime next year.

Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.