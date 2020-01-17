Fruits Basket Season 2 Reveals Trailer, Release Window

Natsuki Takaya’s Fruits Basket made a surprise return last year with a completely rebooted take on the original anime adaptation that debuted nearly 20 years ago. With the intent of adapting Takaya’s original manga more closely in comparison to the adaptation that evolved into its own original narrative, the second season of the reboot was confirmed to be in the works shortly after the first had ended its run. Now that we’re several months after the end of the first season, Fruits Basket has confirmed the second season will be making its way to us as part of the Spring 2020 anime season.

Funimation has shared a new trailer to their official Twitter account that reveals that Fruits Basket Season 2 will be debuting sometime in April. Given the Spring premiere of the original season, this means that the reboot has been developing at a steady pace. With a short recap of the events in the series thus far, now Fruits Basket is on its way back!

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s currently not much else known about the second season such as how many episodes it will be running for, or how much of the manga it will adapt, but it has been previously confirmed that the second season will be animating events from Natsuki Takaya’s original work that have never been seen in anime before.

🌸 BIG NEWS 🌸 Fruits Basket is returning in Spring 2020! Relive moments from the first season and get a look at some sneak peek footage from season 2! Read more: https://t.co/it5q2zlvzj #fruitsbasket pic.twitter.com/s1zJeZ57E7 — Funimation (@FUNimation) January 17, 2020

What has been confirmed, however, are two new characters making their anime debut for the first time ever, Kakeru Manabe and Machi Kuragi. Takuya Eguchi will be performing for Kakeru Manabe in the original Japanese release, and Aaron Dismuke has been announced as the voice for the character in Funimation’s English dub release. As for Machi Kuragi, Ai Kakuma will be the voice of her in Japanese and Caitlin Glass (who also serves as the ADR director for the series) will be providing her voice in the dub release.

Are you ready for Fruits Basket Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! You can currently find the first of the Fruits Basket reboot streaming on Crunchyroll and FunimationNOW. Funimation describes the new Fruits Basket anime as such:

“Tohru Honda thought her life was headed for misfortune when a family tragedy left her living in a tent. When her small home is discovered by the mysterious Soma clan, she suddenly finds herself living with Yuki, Kyo, and Shigure Soma. But she quickly learns their family has a bizarre secret of their own: when hugged by the opposite sex, they turn into the animals of the Zodiac!”