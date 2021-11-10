Full Metal Alchemist Creator To Unveil New Series This Year

While the story of the Elric brothers doesn’t appear to be returning any time soon, the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, is returning to the medium of manga with a new story that has been announced to drop later next month, Yomi no Shigai. The story, which will focus on a young man and his sister attempting to uncover the secret of a strange village, will hit shelves on December 10th in the pages of Monthly Shounen Gangan, and fans of Fullmetal Alchemist are hyped to see what the creator of the franchise has in store for this new tale.

Arakawa first started her career as a mangaka in 1999 with the title Stray Dog, a story that revolved around a mercenary who comes across a military dog that has the intelligence of a human. While not tied directly into the world of Alphonse and Edward Elric, the idea of an intelligent canine certainly paints a dark picture for one of the creepiest aspects of Fullmetal Alchemist that remains one of the most heart-wrenching moments in the history of anime. While there has yet to be any word of the upcoming Yomi no Shigai, we’re sure there are plenty of fans that will be keeping an eye out to see what the future holds for this new series.

Twitter User Manga Mogura RE shared the details about the new series from the creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, which is set to launch on December 10th of this year, also taking the opportunity to detail what this new story will be about as a new universe is explored under the pen of this prolific mangaka:

https://twitter.com/MangaMoguraRE/status/1458076529573892101?s=20

Fullmetal Alchemist is easily the biggest creation of Arakawa, receiving two anime series along with two feature-length films. Unlike many other anime series, Fullmetal Alchemist was given something of a reboot in Brotherhood, which let the series stick closer to its source material and receive a finale that was more in line with the events of the manga.

Are you excited to dive into the new world created by Hiromu Arakawa? Do you want to see the world of Fullmetal Alchemist return in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elrics.