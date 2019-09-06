Full-Size Dragon Ball Radar Replica Is up for Pre-Order

Earlier this week, Tamashii Nations revealed that a full-size Dragon Ball Dragon Radar Proplica was on the way complete with LED effects, “search” mode, a “catch” mini-game mode for hunting Dragon Balls, sound effects, and a display stand. To top it all off, it would be affordable.

After going up for pre-order in Japan, the Dragon Radar prop replica has hit the U.S. and can be reserved here for $29.99 with shipping slated for January. It follows a Dragon Radar keychain that also features lights and sounds when you push the button at the top. The keychain is shipping now and can be ordered here for $14.99. Tamashii Nations’ breakdown of the Proplica catch game mode rules reads:

Use the triangle in the center to catch the balls spinning around the screen!

The more balls you catch, the faster the remaining ones go. Beat 7 consecutive rounds to win!

Clear seven rounds and get a special performance!

On a related note, eight new Pop figures have recently been added to Funko’s Dragon Ball Z lineup: Training Vegeta, Trunks, Piccolo, Mecha Frieza, Krillin with Destructo Disc, Bulma, and Android 16.

We are especially fond of the Training Vegeta, Android 16, Robo Frieza, and Trunks Pops in this Dragon Ball Z wave, but you can snatch them all up right here with shipping slated for November.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block on Saturday evenings, and is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

