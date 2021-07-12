Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Debuts New Elric Brothers Poster

✖

If you are a fan of Fullmetal Alchemist, you know it has been some time since the franchise put out anything new. Barring its live-action outing a few years back, the series has kept quiet on all fronts. But in light of its recent anniversary, the manga's creator has come out of nowhere to give her fans a gift.

The piece went live recently when Square Enix put out its latest manga anthology. It was there fans took in a slew of announcements involving Hiromu Arakawa, the woman behind Fullmetal Alchemist. One of the updates had to do with the artist's next manga, but the other hand to do with the Elric Brothers themselves.

Hiromu Arakawa created a new illustration for the "Fullmetal Alchemist" art exhibition returning in Dec 2021 The illustration is created in reference to the 1st announcement image of "Fullmetal Alchemist" back in 2001 (seen left) 20 years ago Image © Square Enix, Hiromu Arakawa pic.twitter.com/42ZqrbfrHr — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) July 11, 2021

As you can see above, Arakawa did a special piece of artwork for the manga in light of its 20th anniversary. The artist penned a throwback poster that references one of her earliest Fullmetal Alchemist promos. After all, this new poster mimics one she penned way back in 2001, and it puts the Elric Brothers front and center.

You can find Edward in the front with his blonde hair tied back in a braid. With his red coat flapping in the wind, the alchemist is seen channeling the power of the Philosopher's Stone as it hovers between his palms. As for Alphonse, the younger brother is seen towering behind Edward in his suit of armor, and both of his hands are extended to his sides.

It has been twenty years since Arakawa revisited her first poster for Fullmetal Alchemist, but she handled this re-do perfectly. This is some of the newest artwork to join the franchise in years, and fans are happy to see it focus on the Elric Brothers. So if you have yet to check out the manga for yourself, it can be found online and in stores through Viz Media stateside. You can check out the publisher's official synopsis of the story below for more details:

"In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone."

What do you think of this new Fullmetal Alchemist cover art? Do you think the manga needs a revival these days or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.