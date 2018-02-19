Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Reveals Special New Art

✖

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of those manga that will go down in history. Hiromu Arakawa solidified her place as an industry giant with the epic manga, and it won't be long before the Elric Brothers show their face again. After all, the franchise is preparing to drop two live-action sequels this year, and Arakawa has inked some special artwork to celebrate the comeback.

The artwork comes from Hiromi Arakawa and will be made available to theatergoers shortly. In fact, guests in Japan who visit their local theater from May 20-22 will be able to nab a copy of this Fullmetal Alchemist art.

(Photo: Hiromu Arakawa)

You can expect fans to rush for these posters as artwork from Arakawa never goes out of style. The black-and-white art shows Edward front and center with his prosthetic arm ripped off. As for Alphonse, the boy's metal suit is shown grounded over to the right, and Scar takes over much of the poster with a stern expression.

Of course, Scar's involvement is hardly unexpected given the Fullmetal Alchemist sequel is all about him. The movie, which is titled Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenger Scar, will focus on the character and his history with the State Alchemists. The sequel drops on May 20th before its follow-up goes live on June 24. The third entry will focus on the manga's final arc, so Fullmetal Alchemist: The Last Transmutation will be a must-see movie for fans.

HT – ANN