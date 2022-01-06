Fullmetal Alchemist Creator Shares Look at New Manga, Yomi no Tsugai

The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist is considered one of the best at their craft, and Hiromu Arakawa cannot deny it. In the past, the artist has brought to life a slew of popular series, and they’re schedule has been crazy because of it. Now, it seems they are adding more to their plate courtesy of a new series. Yomi no Tsugai has gone live, and a new piece of art is here hyping its release for fans.

As you can see below, the artwork comes from Monthly Shonen Gangan. The piece highlights the story’s main characters along with two newcomers in the back. Of course, these additions will be familiar if you have read the first chapter of Yomi no Tsugai. Right now, there is no official way to check out the series stateside, but fans of Arakawa are hoping one will go live soon.

After all, Yomi no Tsugai has already hooked fans with its first chapter. Square Enix describes the story as one that follows Yuru, the light-haired man we see in the manga’s promos. The boy lives a remote life in the mountains as a hunter, but his life is upturned when his younger sister is called away to work in a prison. As Yuru travels into the city, he finds himself faced with strange mysteries, and the manga’s title seems to hint the underworld plays into the story.

Clearly, Arakawa is going back to her action roots, and this manga’s added supernatural twists will hook fans with ease. Now, fans just need the manga to make its debut stateside. Arakawa’s work has been translated into English before thanks to publishers like Viz Media. So if you weren’t already, now would be a good time to cross your fingers.

What do you think about this big manga comeback? Will you be checking out Arakawa's new series?