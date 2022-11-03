Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Ressurects Lust

Of all the Homonculi that threatened the world in Fullmetal Alchemist, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Lust might stand out as the fan-favorite thanks not just to her aesthetic, but in part due to her epic battle against Mustang. With this year seeing the release of two new live-action feature-length films that adapted the final storylines of the anime franchise created by Hiromu Arakawa, it should come as no surprise that cosplayers continue to revisit the series that is deemed by many to be one of the best anime franchises in existence.

In the two live-action films that hit theaters in Japan earlier his year, aka Fullmetal Alchemist: The Revenge of Scar and Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation, the trilogy's take on the Elric Brothers' adventure came to a close. While Lust was portrayed by Yasuko Matsuyuki in the films, she died in the initial movie, with her demise taking place sooner than the other events that played out in the series. Lust suffered quite the flashy death with Mustang using his mastery over flame to burn her to a crisp, though the fight against this villainous force in the anime was far from over.

Full Metal Lust

Instagram Cosplayer Che Heaven shared their fresh take on one of the most popular Homonculi, with Lust's death remaining a fan-favorite moment in the franchise thanks in part to the fiery battle that took place between her and Colonel Mustang:

If you didn't have the opportunity to catch the live-action trilogy that brings Edward and Alphonse Elric back into the forefront, all three films can be streamed on Netflix. As it stands, despite Fullmetal Alchemist's popularity, creator Hiromu Arakawa hasn't revealed any plans to revisit this universe, with the mangaka instead recently working on a new manga project titled Tsugai of the Underworld.

At present, the new story from Arakawa hasn't been confirmed for an anime adaptation of its own, though with the author's popularity, it might only be a matter of time.

What do you think of this fresh take on Lust? Do you think we'll ever see a revival of the Fullmetal Alchemist universe following the trilogy of live-action films coming to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Elric Brothers.