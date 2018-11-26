Funimation’s Cyber Monday Deals Are All About ‘My Hero Academia’, ‘Dragon Ball’

Cyber Monday is upon us all, and anime fans are looking to score some hot deals. If you're needing a shonen fix, then Funimation is here to help satisfy that craving and will do so on the cheap.

If you head to Funimation, you will see its shop is going in on Cyber Monday. The company is leaning into its top-performing titles for the extravaganza, and My Hero Academia is being well represented.

For one, a slew of My Hero Academia shirts are on sale through Funimation, and they will let you channel your inner Pro Hero. All Might is plastered on most of the pieces, but a few go the extra mile to shout out Izuku Midoriya and his Class 1-A comrades. Most notably, Funimation has put up pre-orders for its UA Academy Gym Uniform. The two-piece set is retailing for about $70, and it will make you feel one with heroes like Shoto Todoroki.

Of course, there are Blu-ray bundles available as well. In fact, the My Hero Academia Hero Origin bundle is on sale big time. The two-season BD/DVD combo is retailing today for under $90 USD which is a stark difference from its usual $195 price tag.

If My Hero Academia isn't your thing, then Dragon Ball may pique your interest. The fan-favorite series has a few t-shirts on sale as well as collectible pins. A bright orange Dragon Ball Z bomber jacket might find its way into your shopping cart, and that doesn't even touch upon Funimation's One Piece deal.

If you've been looking to bulk up your DVD collection, fans better reach for their wallets now. Today, the One Piece Sunny Bundle is on sale for $220. The massive collection usually retails for a staggering $420, so the 11-collection bundle is a must-buy for sale seekers today.

These sales will run through the end of Cyber Monday 2018, so fans will want to take advantage of these Funimation specials while they last. As the year comes to a close, Funimation will surely bring out new merchandise as its next big project nears its release, and it will be all about Dragon Ball. This December, Funimation will host the U.S. premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly in Los Angeles before the highly anticipated film goes live in January 2019. So, if you're on the fence about gaining new Goku merch, you might want to wait until this big film goes live next year.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly officially releases in Japan this December, so fans will get to see more of Super Saiyan Blue Goku in action soon enough. Funimation will be bringing the film to theaters in the United States on January 16th.