Funko Announces ‘Digimon’, ‘My Hero Academia’, and ‘One Piece’ Pop Figures
Need some more anime figures in your life? Well, if your collection is feeling a bit sparse, then Funko is here to help. After all, it looks like the collectible company has plans to roll out a slew of new anime Pop figures this month.
Recently, Funko Pop News shared a new report that detailed this month's new figure line-up. The piece lists several dozen new figures, but anime fans are honing in on its various anime additions.
If the report is right, then Digimon will finally get a long-awaited Pop debut. It seems like Funko has plans to debut its first series of Digimon collectibles, and it will house some very popular digital monsters. Agumon and Gabumon are getting their own figures. Tai and Matt will join the collection as well.
Along with ten new Power Rangers figures, Funko plans to drop some other Japan-centric piece. One Piece will get four new Pop toys. Usopp, Donquixote Doflamingo, Sanji, and Nico will all be getting figures this month.
Finally, My Hero Academia is set to get five new Pops as well. Right now, there is no word on which characters will make up this new series, but fans have their hopes. So far, characters like Izuku, Iida, and All Might have been immortalized through Pop figures. Audiences would love to see heroes like Todoroki, Eraserhead, and more join the fray.
Right now, there is no word on when these special Funko additions will hit shelves. ComicBook will keep you updated as visuals and pre-orders are made public.
You can check out the article's full list of upcoming Pop previews below!
- POP TV: SNL – Roseanne Roseannadanna
POP TV: SNL – Steve Butabi
POP TV: SNL – Doug Butabi
POP TV: SNL – Drunk Uncle
POP TV: Veep – Selina Meyer
POP TV: Veep – Gary Walsh
POP TV: Veep – Richard Splett
POP TV: Veep – Jonah Ryan w/ Chase
Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Tai
Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Agumon
Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Matt
Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Gabumon
POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Ahsoka
POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Anakin
POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Yoda
POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Obi Wan
POP TV: Friends W2 – Monica w/ Chase
POP TV: Friends W2 – Too Tan Ross
POP TV: Friends W2 – 80's Hair Rachel
POP TV: Friends W2 – 80's Hair Chandler
POP TV: Friends W2 – Joey in Chandlers's Clothes
POP TV: Friends W2 – Superhero Pheobe
POP Marvel: Runaways – Nico
POP Marvel: Runaways – Karolina
POP Marvel: Runaways – Alex
POP Marvel: Runaways – Chase
POP Marvel: Runaways – Gert
POP Marvel: Runaways – Molly
POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Eddie
POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Hulk
POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Carnage/Cletus
POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Iron
POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Capt Am
POP Disney: NBC – Clown Tear-Away Face
POP Disney: NBC – Oogie Boogie
POP Disney: NBC – Dr. Finklestein
POP Disney: NBC – Sally
POP Disney: NBC – Jack Skellington
POP TV: Doctor Who – Missy
POP TV: Doctor Who – 13th Doctor
POP TV: Doctor Who – 6″ Clara Memorial
POP Movies: Little Shop – Dentist
POP Movies: Little Shop – Audrey
POP Movies: Little Shop – Audrey II
POP Movies: Little Shop – Seymour
POP Movies: Coraline – As a Doll
POP Movies: Coraline – Raincoat
POP Movies: Coraline – Mr. Bobinsky
POP Movies: Coraline – Other Mother
POP TV: South Park W2 – Cartman
POP TV: South Park W2 – Chef
POP TV: South Park W2 – Kenny
POP TV: South Park W2 – Stuart McCor
POP TV: South Park W2 – Mr. Garrison
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – RD Rngr
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – BK Rngr
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – BL Rngr
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – YW Rngr
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – PK Rngr
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – GRN Rngr
POP TV: Power Rangers S7 – Pudgy Pig EXCL
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – Goldar
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – Lord Zedd
Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – Rita
POP TV: I Love Lucy – Factory Lucy
POP TV: I Love Lucy – Lucy
POP TV: I Love Lucy – Ricky
POP Movies: KUBO – w/ Little Hanzo
POP Movies: KUBO – Monkey
Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Usopp
Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Donquixote Doflamingo
Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Sanji
Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Nico
POP Comic Moment: Batman Gargoyle EXCL
POP Marvel: Black Panther – Ulysses K
POP Marvel: Black Panther – Erik K
POP Marvel: Black Panther – POP #3
POP Marvel: Black Panther – Robe
POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Cuphead-Devil
POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Freddy Fazbear
POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Mega Man
POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Pac-Man
POP Movies: The Lost Boys – POP #1
POP Movies: The Lost Boys – POP #2
POP Movies: The Lost Boys – POP #3
POP Movies: The Lost Boys – Michael
POP Rocks: Blink 182 – Travis Barker
POP Rocks: Blink 182 – Mark Hoppus
POP&Buddy: Spyro the Dragon&Sparx
POP Sports: Tony Hawk- Tony Hawk
POP Disney: Live Action CR – POP 1
POP Animation: MHA – POP #1 – #5
POP TV: Carmen Sandiego
POP Movies: Fan. Beasts 2 – #1 w/ Chase
POP Movies: Fan. Beasts 2 – 2PK – 6
POP Movies: Fan. Beasts 2 – #2 to #8
POP Marvel: AvengersIW 19 Exl SD5/4
POP TV: Family Matters – Urkel
Pop Animation: DBS-Goku Ultra
POP 8-Bit: MD Attacker (Colorways)
POP 8 Bit: Altered Beasts – POP 1
POP Directors: Guillermo del Toro
POP Directors: Alfred Hitchcock
POP Directors: J.J. Abrams
POP TV: MacGyver – MacGyver