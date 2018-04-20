Funko Announces ‘Digimon’, ‘My Hero Academia’, and ‘One Piece’ Pop Figures

By Megan Peters

Need some more anime figures in your life? Well, if your collection is feeling a bit sparse, then Funko is here to help. After all, it looks like the collectible company has plans to roll out a slew of new anime Pop figures this month.

Recently, Funko Pop News shared a new report that detailed this month's new figure line-up. The piece lists several dozen new figures, but anime fans are honing in on its various anime additions.

If the report is right, then Digimon will finally get a long-awaited Pop debut. It seems like Funko has plans to debut its first series of Digimon collectibles, and it will house some very popular digital monsters. Agumon and Gabumon are getting their own figures. Tai and Matt will join the collection as well.

Along with ten new Power Rangers figures, Funko plans to drop some other Japan-centric piece. One Piece will get four new Pop toys. Usopp, Donquixote Doflamingo, Sanji, and Nico will all be getting figures this month.

Finally, My Hero Academia is set to get five new Pops as well. Right now, there is no word on which characters will make up this new series, but fans have their hopes. So far, characters like Izuku, Iida, and All Might have been immortalized through Pop figures. Audiences would love to see heroes like Todoroki, Eraserhead, and more join the fray.

Right now, there is no word on when these special Funko additions will hit shelves. ComicBook will keep you updated as visuals and pre-orders are made public. Will you be picking any of these up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

You can check out the article's full list of upcoming Pop previews below!

  • POP TV: SNL – Roseanne Roseannadanna
    POP TV: SNL – Steve Butabi
    POP TV: SNL – Doug Butabi
    POP TV: SNL – Drunk Uncle
    POP TV: Veep – Selina Meyer
    POP TV: Veep – Gary Walsh
    POP TV: Veep – Richard Splett
    POP TV: Veep – Jonah Ryan w/ Chase
    Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Tai
    Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Agumon
    Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Matt
    Pop Animation: Digimon S1 – Gabumon
    POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Ahsoka
    POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Anakin
    POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Yoda
    POP Star Wars: Clone Wars – Obi Wan
    POP TV: Friends W2 – Monica w/ Chase
    POP TV: Friends W2 – Too Tan Ross
    POP TV: Friends W2 – 80's Hair Rachel
    POP TV: Friends W2 – 80's Hair Chandler
    POP TV: Friends W2 – Joey in Chandlers's Clothes
    POP TV: Friends W2 – Superhero Pheobe
    POP Marvel: Runaways – Nico
    POP Marvel: Runaways – Karolina
    POP Marvel: Runaways – Alex
    POP Marvel: Runaways – Chase
    POP Marvel: Runaways – Gert
    POP Marvel: Runaways – Molly
    POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Eddie
    POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Hulk
    POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Carnage/Cletus
    POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Iron
    POP Marvel: Marvel Venom – Venom/Capt Am
    POP Disney: NBC – Clown Tear-Away Face
    POP Disney: NBC – Oogie Boogie
    POP Disney: NBC – Dr. Finklestein
    POP Disney: NBC – Sally
    POP Disney: NBC – Jack Skellington
    POP TV: Doctor Who – Missy
    POP TV: Doctor Who – 13th Doctor
    POP TV: Doctor Who – 6″ Clara Memorial
    POP Movies: Little Shop – Dentist
    POP Movies: Little Shop – Audrey
    POP Movies: Little Shop – Audrey II
    POP Movies: Little Shop – Seymour
    POP Movies: Coraline – As a Doll
    POP Movies: Coraline – Raincoat
    POP Movies: Coraline – Mr. Bobinsky
    POP Movies: Coraline – Other Mother
    POP TV: South Park W2 – Cartman
    POP TV: South Park W2 – Chef
    POP TV: South Park W2 – Kenny
    POP TV: South Park W2 – Stuart McCor
    POP TV: South Park W2 – Mr. Garrison
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – RD Rngr
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – BK Rngr
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – BL Rngr
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – YW Rngr
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – PK Rngr
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – GRN Rngr
    POP TV: Power Rangers S7 – Pudgy Pig EXCL
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – Goldar
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – Lord Zedd
    Pop TV: Power Rangers S7 – Rita
    POP TV: I Love Lucy – Factory Lucy
    POP TV: I Love Lucy – Lucy
    POP TV: I Love Lucy – Ricky
    POP Movies: KUBO – w/ Little Hanzo
    POP Movies: KUBO – Monkey
    Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Usopp
    Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Donquixote Doflamingo
    Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Sanji
    Pop Animation: One Piece S3 – Nico
    POP Comic Moment: Batman Gargoyle EXCL
    POP Marvel: Black Panther – Ulysses K
    POP Marvel: Black Panther – Erik K
    POP Marvel: Black Panther – POP #3
    POP Marvel: Black Panther – Robe
    POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Cuphead-Devil
    POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Freddy Fazbear
    POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Mega Man
    POP Cereal: Funko-Os – Pac-Man
    POP Movies: The Lost Boys – POP #1
    POP Movies: The Lost Boys – POP #2
    POP Movies: The Lost Boys – POP #3
    POP Movies: The Lost Boys – Michael
    POP Rocks: Blink 182 – Travis Barker
    POP Rocks: Blink 182 – Mark Hoppus
    POP&Buddy: Spyro the Dragon&Sparx
    POP Sports: Tony Hawk- Tony Hawk
    POP Disney: Live Action CR – POP 1
    POP Animation: MHA – POP #1 – #5
    POP TV: Carmen Sandiego
    POP Movies: Fan. Beasts 2 – #1 w/ Chase
    POP Movies: Fan. Beasts 2 – 2PK – 6
    POP Movies: Fan. Beasts 2 – #2 to #8
    POP Marvel: AvengersIW 19 Exl SD5/4
    POP TV: Family Matters – Urkel
    Pop Animation: DBS-Goku Ultra
    POP 8-Bit: MD Attacker (Colorways)
    POP 8 Bit: Altered Beasts – POP 1
    POP Directors: Guillermo del Toro
    POP Directors: Alfred Hitchcock
    POP Directors: J.J. Abrams
    POP TV: MacGyver – MacGyver
