Funko Announces ‘Digimon’, ‘My Hero Academia’, and ‘One Piece’ Pop Figures

Need some more anime figures in your life? Well, if your collection is feeling a bit sparse, then Funko is here to help. After all, it looks like the collectible company has plans to roll out a slew of new anime Pop figures this month.

Recently, Funko Pop News shared a new report that detailed this month's new figure line-up. The piece lists several dozen new figures, but anime fans are honing in on its various anime additions.

If the report is right, then Digimon will finally get a long-awaited Pop debut. It seems like Funko has plans to debut its first series of Digimon collectibles, and it will house some very popular digital monsters. Agumon and Gabumon are getting their own figures. Tai and Matt will join the collection as well.

Along with ten new Power Rangers figures, Funko plans to drop some other Japan-centric piece. One Piece will get four new Pop toys. Usopp, Donquixote Doflamingo, Sanji, and Nico will all be getting figures this month.

Finally, My Hero Academia is set to get five new Pops as well. Right now, there is no word on which characters will make up this new series, but fans have their hopes. So far, characters like Izuku, Iida, and All Might have been immortalized through Pop figures. Audiences would love to see heroes like Todoroki, Eraserhead, and more join the fray.

Right now, there is no word on when these special Funko additions will hit shelves.

